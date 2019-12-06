The answer is no. Overtightening can result in the lashing rods coming under excessive strain which can increase the pre-tension by a few tonnes leading to their failure when under load. Stevedores and crew should only spanner tight the lashings. Caution statements highlighting this must be included in the Cargo Securing Manual (CSM) which should be prepared in accordance with the guidelines inMSC.1/Circ.1353/Rev.1, Ch.4.

There are several other factors which should be kept in mind such as

• the lashings should be evenly tightened,

• locking/check nuts should be locked to prevent the turnbuckles becoming slack,

• lashings should be of an approved type,

• there should be no visible damages, and

• securing should be in accordance with CSM.

It is strongly recommended that the lashing software used onboard is integrated with the loading be stability software.

Source: Gard http://www.gard.no/web/updates/content/28788113/how-tight-should-container-lashings-be