How to avoid IMO 2020 fuel problems

The implementation of the 0.50% sulphur limit has gone smoother than many had anticipated, but stakeholders need to remain alert and follow best practices to minimise operational problems and safety issues. There are excellent tools available to help the industry, including the ‘Joint Industry Guidance on the supply and use of 0.50%-sulphur marine fuel’ (JIG) and a Videotel e-learning module based on the JIG.

IBIA took part in developing the JIG, which the participants made freely available to the industry. To supplement the document, the participants worked with Videotel to produce the on-line e-learning module based on the JIG, which is also free to view.

This JIG and the e-learning module are designed to provide guidance for stakeholders across the marine fuels and shipping industries, from fuel blenders and suppliers to end users.

Areas covered in the e-learning course are:

Module 1: Sulphur 2020

Section 1: Introduction

Section 2: The Responsibilities of Fuel Suppliers and Fuel Users

Section 3: An Overview of Fuel Characteristics and Properties

Section 4: Key Fuel Properties

Section 5: Commingling Fuels

Section 6: Fuel Switching

Section 7: The Use of Sulphur Max Fuel in Boilers

Module 2: Scenarios – providing three real-world scenarios

Scenario 1: Fuel Management Planning with Max 0.50%S Fuels: Avoiding Incompatibility

Scenario 2: Testing for Incompatibility on Board Ship

Scenario 3: Cold Flow Properties of Fuels

Module 3: Resources

Additional Documents

Useful Links

Source: IBIA