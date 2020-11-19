How To Change Careers In The Covid-19 Economy

Our economy has changed drastically over the course of 2020, and while unemployment is higher than it has been in years, there are still jobs out there. If you are working in a hard-hit industry, you might have to consider alternate employment options. The big question I am often asked is: How do I make a career transition happen in an economic crisis?

For a strong mid-to-late-career candidate, the thought of changing careers can be daunting. What would that even look like? While there are career assessments out there that can help with the process, you probably already know what job you would enjoy doing and be good at. You just need help pinpointing what kind of positions are out there and available. The answer to that question is different for everyone, but a little introspection can go a long way.

Back To The Basics

Start by going back to the basics. Pull out that legal pad and make a list of your skills. What are you good at? What do you enjoy doing? What do you struggle with? What tasks would you like to avoid if possible? Spend 30 minutes in a quiet place and brain dump. No task is too small or insignificant to list and be sure to include any soft skills, such as timeliness and critical thinking. This isn’t about industry, money or career. It is about where you like to spend your time.

Once you’ve got that list, carry it around for a few days. Keep adding and subtracting as you think things through. If you are still working, think about specifics at your current job. If you aren’t still working, think about your last position and the position before that one.

Narrow Your Focus

When you feel confident in the list, put a star next to the top 10 items. Then circle the top three. You will use those three things to create the foundation for your new career search. From this point, it just takes some time and effort to see what else is out there for you.

In our business, we call these transferable skills. Start with the top skill you have listed and perform an internet search for it. Don’t look for job titles, look for jobs with this task or skill as part of the listing. It is important to read those job descriptions fully and determine how closely you hit the rest of their requirements. Does the job sound like something that would interest you? Do you have most of the skills or can you pick them up quickly or easily? Is it in a growing industry or a dying industry?

Now that you’ve identified the job you might want and have an idea of what skills you need to acquire, think about how and when you are going to get it done!

Acquire New Skills

The internet has all you need to grow your skillset. Any of the hard skills you need are taught on the internet, at your own pace and, in many instances, free of charge. If you are still working, you’re going to say you don’t have time. Remember this old saying: “You find time to do the things you really want to do.” Or the old business maxim: “Work expands to fill the time allotted.” If you want to make a change, the first change can be making time to learn something new.

A recent survey by LiveCareer found that “57% of those recently unemployed could not identify their transferable skills and 58% are unsure how to communicate transferable skills on their resume.” A good career coach or mentor can happily walk you through this process. They should be experienced, knowledgeable, enthusiastic and able to verbalize that with you. If you choose to hire one, do your due diligence. Research their background, interview them and check their references.

Making the decision to start a new career path can seem daunting. However, if you do your homework and get help where you need it, you can do it and be successful.

