How to cope with main engine failure

The Standard Club has been working with the Confidential Hazardous Incident Reporting Programme (CHIRP) for over two years to promote safety at sea and accident prevention, through the creation of video bulletins highlighting hazardous incidents and giving advice for minimising the risks.

CHIRP has been releasing targeted videos each month. The latest video highlights good practice in the event of main engine failure.

The bulletin is available here.

These safety bulletins rely on reports to be submitted to CHIRP from all sectors of the maritime industry. Reports can be submitted confidentially at [email protected]

The case studies and lessons learnt from submissions are published in their quarterly bulletin Maritime Feedback in both written and video form. The reports are also investigated with the ship’s owner and can be used to escalate problems to people who can make a difference, such as naval architects, classification societies and flag state authorities.

Source: The Standard Club