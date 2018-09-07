How to deal with an overloaded email box?: AXSMail by AXSMarine heals one of the biggest digital society’s pain points

AXSMarine, a pioneer and market leader in the provision of advanced solutions for shipping professionals, has announced the launch of AXSMail – the web-based collaborative email solution from a new generation.

This latest addition to the company’s extensive portfolio optimizes email threads like never before. AXSMail allows users to manage and easily merge multiple email boxes, as well as to work in a private or real-time collaborative mode. Long email threads are replaced by structured exchanges. The solution provides assignment and tracking of co-workers’ actions.

AXSMail is embedded with collaborative features to create email notes and tags such as “working on it”, “read by”, “on it”.

AXSMail reduces email infrastructure cost and complexity. It can be set up in few minutes and is fully compatible with Office 365. No extra hardware cost or further installations are required. All a user needs is an internet connection to work securely anywhere. The solution can be used side by side, with an existing email system, and is natively adaptable with all email providers.

Mobile users also benefit from the AXSMail App which provides all of the desktop features. Users are tuned-in and never miss a crucial email.

“The first step to exceed your team’s cooperation and success is to choose the right communication solution at work”, said Jacques Goudchaux, CEO of AXSMarine. “Over the years, I’ve been experiencing the agony behind the expression “snowed under emails”, suffering from overloaded email boxes, multiple communication threads and thousands of unnecessary emails. With AXSReader embedded in AXSMail, commercial data such as open positions and market cargoes is immediately decrypted to safely populate your private database in real-time. AXSMail eliminates all the noise and enables professionals from a wide range of industries to collaborate in real-time as a team, or to keep the communication private as deemed the best appropriate. It’s entirely their call and we are delighted to be a step ahead, as usual, in the digital world of today. This is a real game changer.”

Source: AXS Marine