How to Manage Natural Gas Leak Detection

The ABS Group and Gibson Gas Surveying collaboration offer owners and operators a comprehensive suite of Asset Integrity Management (AIM) tools and services geared toward natural gas distribution.

Natural Gas System Vulnerabilities

Gas distribution and production assets must be carefully managed to function safely, efficiently and profitably over their complete lifecycle. The team of ABS Group and Gibson Gas Surveying (GGS) will offer a full scope of work maintenance contracts to various infrastructures ensuring clients can operate safer, longer and with fewer repairs, all while meeting deferral standards outlined in The Code of Federal Regulations Title 49.

Is Your Natural Gas System Leaking?

The truth is your natural gas system may be leaking. Did you know:

• The average lifespan for coated steel gas lines is 30 years.

• Regulators typically only last 5-8 years before internal components begin to fail. This lifespan is shortened in extreme environments, including tropical and coastal.

• If valves are not serviced annually, they will weld themselves open, becoming unusable in an emergency.

• Your leaky gas system causes serious damage to the planet.

• According to the Department of Energy, 750,000 tons of methane leak annually from the top 5 US cities’ gas distribution systems alone.

Natural Gas Leak Detection and Maintenance Services

Combined, ABS Group and GGS provide a full scope of work maintenance contracts for various infrastructure industry-wide, including municipal, military and public institutions.

Leak Detection Surveys

Our leak detection surveys use utility-grade, infrared (IR) laser-based equipment to locate any leaks within your natural gas infrastructure. Big or small, we will find every leak and report them with integrity and accuracy.

Gas System Maintenance

Valve maintenance is often overlooked and can pose a serious risk to you and your facility if the need to shut off gas occurs. Our technicians are trained to assess and maintenance your manual valves, seismic valves, regulators, sub-grade valves, risers and any other natural gas equipment you may have.

Consulting Services

Our engineers can help you navigate assessments and address concerns you may have on upcoming natural gas projects. As the experts, we ensure you remain knowledgeable regarding critical bids, quotes and estimates.

Improved Client Services

With our new collaboration, we offer owners and operators a comprehensive suite of AIM tools and services geared towards the natural gas distribution and midstream sector, allowing critically important objectives to be achieved.

Engineering and Risk Management Solutions

ABS Group offers comprehensive engineering and risk management solutions that promote safer and more reliable assets and operations. These services are offered for several market sectors including, but not limited to, marine and offshore, oil, gas and chemical, LNG and power and energy.

Gas Leak Surveys and Distribution Systems

GGS, a natural gas maintenance company, specializes in gas leak surveys and distribution systems. Their deep domain expertise has serviced several critical industries, including K-12 schools, universities, military bases and federal facilities and property managers and residential homes.

Source: ABS Group