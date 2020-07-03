How To Reopen An Economy During A Pandemic

In testimony before the House of Representatives Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said what everyone should already know: there’s no tradeoff between opening the economy and keeping people safe from Covid-19. If consumers are afraid, they won’t spend. And consumers also won’t spend if they don’t have income.

We can reopen and kill people, but that would be a dumb reopening. We can reopen and not kill people and that would be a smart reopening—but very few leaders are describing how. Plenty of governors, convinced a quick reopening would rapidly heal the economy, have gotten it wrong.

Economic policy related to the novel coronavirus will be different than in other recessions because of the danger that reopening can trigger a second wave of disease. The complicated models economists produce have a simple goal: how to get as much economic activity with as little illness as possible. Using data on how individuals and employers act and how government mask mandates function, we can model what strategies are dumb (lots of infections with very little boost to GDP) and what strategies are smart (lots of economic activity little loss of life). The virus doesn’t make that choice. Politicians do.

If a political leader, say a governor or a president, encourages smart reopening guidelines (masks, contact tracing, testing) and privileges not only essential services but high-value, high-multiplier sectors (schools rather than bars), then there will be tiny risk-to-GDP ratio. Good tradeoffs depend on retaining strong restrictions on non-work social contacts. A speedy return to normal social life, however, could be disastrous. As UCLA economist David Baqaee and his coauthors write: “If non-work contact—going to bars, shopping without social distancing and masks, large group gatherings, etc.—return only half-way to the pre-Covid-19 baseline, the current decline in deaths reverses leading to a second wave of business closures.”

In my favorite economic paper on the Covid-19 economy, Harvard University economist James Stock describes a new family of epidemiological-economic models that provide guidance about how best to reopen the economy. Here are his smart reopening requirements: promote collective behaviors to stop the spread of the virus; protect workers who are going back to work in high-valued jobs (manufacturing, schools, etc); suspend high-contact/low-value activity (gyms, bars, sporting events); mitigate costs of a second lockdown with good regulations around workplace safety and good supply chains for essential equipment.

We should not simply assume (as some governors have) that good public-health measures necessarily entail economic costs. Research shows government stay-at-home orders didn’t have as much effect on jobs as we thought because people all across the country changed their behavior at the onset of the pandemic. Job losses were no higher in states that implemented stay-at-home orders than in states that did not. The Covid-19 pandemic is a common economic and public health shock. If one place is sick, the other place is going to get sick. We need coordinated economic and public health responses or the economic loss will be deeper.

Another lesson for policymakers to keep in mind: public messaging really matters. Social distancing behavior is necessary for the economy to be open and to stay healthy, but relying on goodwill and collective behavior is not effective. Without regulation it would be like relying on people to not litter without imposing penalties on doing so. Individual attitudes and media diets are very much linked to behavior. One study found that people who consume a lot of TV and radio are “less likely to currently engage in social distancing or are less likely to envision themselves sustaining strict social distancing for several weeks or months.”

Smart Reopening for a Safe Economy

As Fed Chair Powell emphasized Tuesday, a smart reopening is one that doesn’t scare people and doesn’t make people sick.

People won’t be as scared if workplaces are safer. That’s why the Occupational Safety and Health Administration needs to issue an emergency standard for infectious diseases. All employers will have to provide personal protective gear and boost hygiene. Now the clean employers have to compete with the dirty ones who skimp on hygiene costs. The dirty employers will have higher profits—not a healthy dynamic.

Universities are going back more safely than most places. In addition to standard hygiene practices some may seek consent to track students’ mobile phone data so that when students become infected, those who were near them can be contacted quickly. All the epidemiology models say quick detection and isolation are key to keeping the infection rate low.

I feel sorry for governors who have whipsawed their citizens and put them in grave danger by mistakenly thinking there was tradeoff between health and wealth. They thought opening bars and hair salons would heal the economy. They were wrong.

Let’s get people to refrain from taking vacations or visiting out-of-town friends and family. Let’s mask up so the virus has a harder time spreading. But that doesn’t mean we can’t reopen in a smart way. If government stimulus support keeps incomes up and regulations keep people safe, then the private market can do its part to generate income.

Source: Forbes