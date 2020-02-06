HPCL expects to receive 2 mln barrels of crude before March – executive

India’s HPCL expects to receive 2 million barrels of crude from the United States before March, Chairman M. K. Surana said.

India’s third largest state-run refiner expects to build a 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) LNG terminal in the western state of Gujarat by the end of 2022, Surana said.

Surana said HPCL hopes to install a new 9 MTPA crude unit at its refinery in Visakhapatnam by the end of 2021 to replace its existing 3 MTPA unit.

State-run carrier Air India owes the company 8.47 billion rupees ($118.99 million), he said, adding that the company aims to borrow 60 billion rupees this financial year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Edmund Blair)