‘HQ,’ a New Onboard Microplastic Collection Device that Can Constantly Gather Microplastics while Underway, Earns ClassNK Innovation Endorsement

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and Miura Co., Ltd. yesterday announced that a microplastic (MP) (Note 1) collection device (Note 2), which the two companies have been co-developing, was tested aboard the MOL car carrier EMERALD ACE, and following an audit, received Innovation Endorsement certification (Note 4) from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (Class NK), which recognizes innovative initiatives in the maritime industry.

Innovation Endorsement is a program initiated by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai as a certification body for new value creation based on its “third-party certification, evaluation, and rating,” and is classified into three categories: (1) Vessels, (2) Products and Solutions, and (3) Providers. HQ was recognized for its capability to process seawater at all times, its easy handling, and the fact that it does not have a structure, which closes off and has no impact on existing systems. It acquired certification under category (2) “Products and Solutions,” which covers equipment and software with innovative functions.

HQ was installed onboard the Emerald ACE on a trial basis in June 2022 to demonstrate its functions. After the trials confirmed the stability and effectiveness of the collection system, Miura decided to commercialize it, and began marketing efforts in July.

There is now growing demand among research institutions for data on the amount of MP floating in the sea, as this data can be used to investigate the movement of MPs and to measure the effectiveness of MP reduction activities being conducted in various fields. MOL not only collects MP but also will provide data on the composition, amount, location, and timing of MPs recovered by this device for use in this research.

[MOL’s initiatives on marine environmental conservation]

The MOL Group specifies social issues to prioritize through its business as “Sustainability Issues” (Note 5). The group contributes to “Conservati

on for Marine and global environment,” which is designated as a sustainability issue by reducing MPs in the seas around the world.

[Miura’s initiatives on marine environmental conservation]

Miura contributes to global marine environmental conservation through the development of its MP collection device, and contributes to the creation of an environment-friendly society and realizing a sustainable society through its business activities as the best partner for heat, water and the environment.

The HQ-100 and HQ-100B models were audited by ClassNK and acquired Innovation Endorsement certification.

HQ-100: Standard type with a rating of 100m3/h processing.

HQ-100B: Specification to add a boost pump to the MP correction line to ensure stable MP correction and minimize plant impact.

[Example of installation]

Applicable to various piping such as cooling seawater lines, backwash lines for ballast water treatment system, desalination ejector lines, etc.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines