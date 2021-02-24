HSBC ups U.S. GDP forecasts for 2021 and 2022 on stimulus prospects
HSBC Holdings LLC, Europe’s biggest bank, on Wednesday said it raised its forecast for U.S. gross domestic product to 5.0% in 2021, from 3.5% previously, and its growth call for next year to 3.0% from 2.5%.
HSBC Global Research said in a note that the upgrade was due to higher consumer spending, thanks to pandemic stimulus, the Democratic push to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package and the U.S. housing boom’s impact on residential construction.
“Our new growth forecasts imply that pre-pandemic levels of GDP could be reached as early as Q2 this year. We previously estimated that it would take until end-2021 to reach this milestone,” HSBC said.
Source: Reuters