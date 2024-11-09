HT PEM fuel cell veteran joins Blue World Technologies

With the announcement of Morten Hougaard Sørensen entering the Chief Business Development Officer role at Blue World Technologies, the company is taking an additional step in strengthening its commercial focus. Having worked in the fuel cell industry since 2006 and specifically within the HT PEM technology since 2008, Morten has a strong technical background and experience that is second to none. Since 2012, Morten has been dedicated to transferring complex technology products to the market, ensuring the right fit between product specifications and market requirements while securing a high product maturity level.

“We are very pleased to have Morten joining the Blue World team and look forward to increasing our focus on bringing products to the market. Morten possesses strong industry knowledge, that is highly valuable on our journey towards realising the great potential of the HT PEM fuel cell technology”, says Anders Korsgaard, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Blue World Technologies.

Morten is joining Blue World with the ambition of bringing their front-running HT PEM fuel cell technology to market at scale.

“It is of the greatest importance, that we can transfer our technology into products that meet the market expectations. Our cell technology has many advantages compared to traditional and competing technologies, but it also has the disadvantages of being a new technology. My recent work has been to improve and qualify HT PEM fuel cell products focusing on improving cost, reliability, and quality. Our customers do not choose our product because of the fuel cell technology – they choose our products because it brings value to them by providing reliable power, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, improving local air quality etc. I’m excited to be part of the team that brings Blue World’s products to the next level“, says Morten Hougaard Sørensen, Chief Business Development Officer at Blue World Technologies.

Morten Hougaard Sørensen holds a master’s degree in engineering from Aalborg University. Most recently, Morten has been driving the effort to commercialise fuel cell technology as Managing Director at Advent Technologies A/S, the Danish branch of Advent Technologies.

Source: Blue World Technologies