Hudong orders compressors for six newbuild LNG carriers

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has selected TMC Compressors (TMC) to deliver the complete marine compressed air system to six LNG carriers the shipbuilder is constructing for Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL).

TMC will supply multiple control and service air compressors and air driers to each of the six LNG carriers. In addition, TMC will provide feed air compressors to the N2 (nitrogen) system on board each of the six vessels.

Norway-headquartered TMC will manufacture the equipment in the Nordic region and ship it to Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in China.

The equipment will be installed on board six 174,000-cubic-metres LNG carriers. After delivery to MOL, CNOOC Gas & Power will charter the ships.

“We understand the contract for the six vessels is one of Hudong-Zhonghua’s largest LNG shipbuilding awards to date. To be trusted to deliver the complete marine compressed air system to all vessels is a huge vote of confidence. It is a vessel type we are highly familiar with, and we will deliver an energy-efficient system that the vessel crew can easily maintain themselves if and when required,” says Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

TMC will supply its energy efficient single stage, oil-lubricated marine screw compressor to the six LNG carriers. These are designed and manufactured for continuous operation in high ambient temperatures.

TMC is a dedicated supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use.

“Our technology is designed solely for marine and offshore use. Simply because we believe this technology approach provides more robust equipment performance compared to products that have been marinized for offshore use,” adds Hans Petter Tanum.

Source: TMC Compressors