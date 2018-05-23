HullWiper cleaning technology coming to Australia

The Port of Townsville has granted permission for K-ROV to operate HullWiper’s underwater hull cleaning technology within its waters.

The Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) will provide cost-efficient and eco-friendly hull cleaning services for all kinds of vessels calling at Townsville, the largest multi-cargo port north of Brisbane, a transport hub for bulk exports, and a popular stop for cruise vessels.

Australia is known as a world leader in efforts to use technology to protect the environment. HullWiper complies with the strict biofouling management standards* the country has implemented to counter the spread of invasive marine species, and provides vessel and cruise ship owners/operators with an eco-friendly solution that enables them to reap the benefits of a clean hull while meeting those legal requirements.

The system uses adjustable seawater jets under variable pressure as the cleaning medium, instead of brushes or abrasives, to minimise the risk of damage to expensive anti-fouling coatings. By using the ROV to remove fouling from their vessels’ hulls, owners and operators benefit from optimal performance and energy efficiency savings, whilst avoiding the expense of recoating in case of damage. No divers are used, so there is no risk to human life and cleaning can be conducted day or night, in most weather conditions, and whilst cargo operations are underway.

Unlike traditional methods, HullWiper does not discharge removed residues and harmful materials into the sea. Instead, it collects them with a unique onboard filter which also reduces the risk of cross-pollination of waters with alien species.

“Townsville is located at the centre of the Great Barrier Reef, an area of considerable ecological sensitivity and the first line of defence against unwelcome foreign species,” says Simon Doran, HullWiper’s Managing Director. “Our ROV captures marine fouling on a ship’s hull for ecologically-approved disposal onshore, in line with local and regional environmental regulations.”

K-ROV Director Ingmar Kofler describes HullWiper as an authentic management tool to fight fouling and lower greenhouse emissions in the Great Barrier Reef.

“All the hard work to get to the point where they can have a meaningful impact on the CO2 emissions in the larger Australasian Region, has been worth it,” he adds.

Launched in Dubai in December 2013, HullWiper now operates in ports in Sweden, Singapore, Spain, Netherlands, Norway, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and – on an ad hoc basis – at key locations across the Middle East.

To celebrate the launch of HullWiper in Australia, K-ROV is offering a free clean to the first 10 owners or operators calling Townsville after 15 July 2018.

Source: HullWiper