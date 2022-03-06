Human factor and training are the Panama Maritime Administration’s priorities

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) Subcommittee on Human Factors, Training and Watchkeeping’s eight meeting took place in February in virtual mode. The Panamanian delegation was headed by Rafael Cigarruista, Director General of Merchant Marine and Luis Bernal, Panama’s Ambassador to the IMO. Member States of the International Maritime Organization, associate members, representatives of programs, specialized agencies, other United Nations entities and observers from duly accredited intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations, attended the meeting with more than 500 people. The Sub-Committee unanimously re-elected Haakon Storhaug of Norway Chairman, and the head of the Panama Ship Registry Rafael Cigarruista, Vice Chairman, for the period 2022-2023. The participants recounted their experiences and contributions for improving training and seafarers ‘conditions The main themes of discussions were: – The implementation of the STCW Convention

The development of amendments to the STCW Convention and the Code for the use of Seafarers’ Certificates and Electronic Documents

Role of the Human Element.

Validation of model training courses.

Reporting of unlawful practices associated with certificates of competency.

The human element encompasses a variety of activities generally performed by seafarers. However, it has other stakeholders such as shore-based designees, maritime administrations, and recognized organizations. The participation of the Panamanian Registry is important

since Panama explains in those meetings, its experience and analysis.

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP), as responsible for the Panamanian Registry, governs the agencies overseeing merchant marine issues, seafarers, recognized organizations and the issue of certificates. The AMP is the entity that adopt the necessary measures for preserving the seafarers’ safety.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) (https://www.panamaconsulate.gr/gr/en/articles/panama-maritime-authority-boletin-1-2022)