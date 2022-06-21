Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Hungary offers possible route for Ukraine grain exports, minister says

Hungary offers possible route for Ukraine grain exports, minister says

in Freight News 21/06/2022

Hungary has offered its territory as a possible route for Ukrainian grain exports due to the disruption of usual routes via the Black Sea caused by Russia’s invasion, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

Szijjarto, who made the proposal at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, also said he expected no disruption in Russian gas supplies to Hungary.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anita Komuves and Gergely Szakacs Editing by Gareth Jones)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software