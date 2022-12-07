Hungary’s MOL expects Danube refinery to work at full capacity in a couple of weeks

Hungarian oil and gas group MOL.BU said on Tuesday that it has started the gradual ramp up of crude oil processing at its Danube refinery and that full capacity utilisation is expected to be reached in a couple of weeks.

Due to maintenance works the refinery had been operating at 50-55% capacity before. “MOL remains committed to maintaining security of supply from own products, however securing full market supply can not be ensured without the ramp up of product imports in the current environment,” the company added in its statement.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anita Komuves)