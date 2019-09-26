Hunter Group ASA – Hunter Atla delivered

Hunter Tankers AS (the “Company”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hunter Group ASA, is pleased to announce that it yesterday at 06:15 CET took delivery of “Hunter Atla” (NB No. 5455), the first of seven identical ECO design VLCC newbuildings from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (“DSME”) in South Korea. Two additional VLCCs are scheduled for deliveries in 2019, while the remaining four vessels will delivered between March and July 2020. All seven of the Company’s VLCCs are built to the highest standards and will be fitted with scrubbers.

With reference to the sale-and-leaseback transaction announced on 6 September 2019, Hunter Atla was upon delivery from DSME subsequently delivered to and immediately bareboat chartered back from Ship Finance International Limited. The bareboat rate for Hunter Atla for the first 6 months is $11,500 per day.

Hunter Atla will enter the Tankers International Scrubber Pool, and will commence trading in the spot market.

