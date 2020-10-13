Hunter Group ASA partners with Nautilus Labs, KONGSBERG, DNV GL and OSM to optimize fleet performance

Hunter Group ASA, a VLCC owner/operator based in Norway, formally commenced collaboration with Nautilus Labs, KONGSBERG, DNV GL and OSM. The collaboration was forged with the goal of elevating Hunter’s focus on vessel operational excellence through a commitment to achieving a greener supply chain operation.

Nautilus, the technology firm advancing the efficiency of ocean commerce through artificial intelligence, has been selected by Hunter to deploy its decision support software solution across 7 new VLCCs. Access to Nautilus Platform will allow Hunter to reference a sophisticated system to ensure that the company maximizes vessel yield. Nautilus’s intelligent decision support solution unifies all fleet intelligence and recommends optimal operating configurations that will reduce Hunter’s environmental footprint and promote overall business sustainability.

Kongsberg Digital, will enable Hunter’s vessels with Vessel Insight, the next generation data infrastructure that will facilitate reliable and consistent sensor data connectivity and transmission to the cloud where it can be shared with partners of KONGSBERG’s ecosystem, such as Nautilus Labs and DNV GL.

DNV GL, ensuring safe operations in the maritime industry, will deliver digital class and independent verification services based on the collected data.

Hunter Group strategic partner for technical management, OSM Maritime, will take an active role in ensuring full utilization of the systems potential providing learnings, transparency and enabling better decision making. It is envisaged that the potential from this collaboration can develop into an OSM fleet wide implementation.

On the partnerships with the technology providers, Erik Frydendal, CEO at Hunter Group, says, “We’re partnering with Nautilus, KONGSBERG, DNV GL and OSM to collect high-frequency data from ship to shore and gain real-time insights into the performance of our vessels. Thanks to the interoperability of the technology providers the integration works seamlessly and quickly, arming our teams with the insight they need to make better data-driven decisions that promote sustainability and drive meaningful savings for our business.”

Nautilus unifies all relevant vessel-specific datasets and uses high-frequency telemetry to build machine learning models that arm Hunter’s business with a detailed analysis of fleet performance that enhance collaboration across its organization.

“We’re excited to partner with Hunter Group,” states Matt Heider, CEO at Nautilus Labs. “The company has some of the most sophisticated tankers on the market and we are confident in our ability to collaborate with OSM, KONGSBERG and DNV GL to deliver significant financial and environmental returns with the client.”

“We look forward to working with Hunter Group on their digital journey. Combining KONGSBERG’s unrivaled experience with systems integration and new digital services, like Nautilus Labs and DNV GL, delivered through the Kognifai Maritime eco-system – is a significant leap in the right direction towards unlocking the full potential of digitalization” says Eirik Næsje, SVP Vessel Insight at Kongsberg Digital.

“For the maritime industry it is vital that we continue to unlock the opportunities offered by increased digitalization,” says Jon Rysst, Senior Vice President & Business Development Leader, DNV GL – Maritime. “We are very pleased to be working with innovative partners like Hunter AS, KONGSBERG, and Nautilus and look forward to using this cooperation to enhance the quality, efficiency, and customer experience of our world leading class and independent verification services.”

Source: Hunter Group