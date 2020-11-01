Hunter Group ASA To Sell Tanker Duo

Hunter Tankers AS (the “Company”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hunter Group ASA, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Agreement for the sale of Hunter Saga and Hunter Laga for an en-bloc price of USD 168.4m (the “Transaction”). The Transaction is expected to be completed during December, following delivery of the final vessel from the Company to her new owners.

Upon completion of the Transaction, the Board of Directors intends to propose a distribution of excess capital to the shareholders of Hunter Group ASA.

Source: Hunter Group ASA