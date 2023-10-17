Hurtigruten matches modern values with Norwegian heritage

Between 1968 and 1982, Hurtigruten’s ‘Svalbard Express’ provided a vital connection for people and post between mainland Norway and the Svalbard archipelago. This year, the shipowner has revived the iconic route, but this time with a focus on cruising between Bergen and Longyearbyen, and an itinerary matched by both modern comfort and authenticity aboard the newly refurbished ship Trollfjord.

In the intervening 40 years, passenger shipping has changed significantly: today, in addition to different expectations on comfort, cuisine and shipboard services, sustainability is a factor in every decision. For Hurtigruten, upholding responsibility to the planet and its inhabitants has long been a principle for vessel design, construction, design and operation.

For guests, ‘the environment’ is already front and centre along the Svalbard Express route, where the rugged landscapes and rich heritage of the Norwegian coastline are experienced from the comfort of Trollfjord.

The principles of conservation and sustainability have been central to the design of Hurtigruten’s interior spaces. The owner’s objective is for Trollfjord guests to experience Norway not only through breathtaking views and unique excursions but also through the expertly implemented design elements that bring the vessel’s identity to life.

Tasked with conceiving and developing multiple spaces on board Trollfjord – including the main restaurants, cabins, and suites – YSA Design incorporated hard-wearing, responsibly sourced materials from the surrounding environment. The use of organic local resources also helps to establish a meaningful connection between the ship and its setting.

A prominent feature of Trollfjord’s design direction are the patterns, textures and artistic flourishes inspired ny the indigenous Sámi people, whose communities inhabit several parts of Scandinavia including much of the region covered on the ship’s sailing route.

Traditionally, Sámi manufacture items for everyday use from raw materials available in their surroundings, and in designing Trollfjord’s casual dining venue, Brasserie Árran, YSA echoed this approach through the use of natural elements like wood, leather and reindeer hide. These are complemented by woven textiles and traditional crafts, which add further detail and cultural significance to the space by telling stories of the region’s rich history.

Even while artfully paying homage to Sámi and Norwegian heritage, Brasserie Árran embodies the elegance of contemporary Scandinavian design: the space is uncluttered and yet intricately adorned; sophisticated yet cosy and familiar. With gentle lighting, earthy tones and subtle scents helping to transmit a sense of warmth and hygge, the interior is sharply juxtaposed with the vessel’s dramatic backdrop and the cool, bright light of the midnight sun.

Providing a more exclusive and immersive dining experience, Trollfjord’s à-la-carte restaurant, Røst, at once celebrates Norway’s culinary excellence and mirrors its coastal setting. The venue’s carefully curated menu adds a contemporary twist to ingredients handpicked from the local environment, such as fresh seafood and seasonal vegetables. In a similar vein, YSA Design’s painstaking materials selection combines sophisticated modern touches with subdued natural tones reminiscent of coastal and underwater ecosystems. Seaweed not only features on diners’ plates but also influences the colour palette and décor: dark greens, organic textures and subtle patterns conjure images of a marine algae that grows abundantly along Scandinavia’s rocky shores.

At the heart of Røst is an open kitchen offering guests insight into the skill and creativity with which raw ingredients are transformed into culinary works of art. Opposite the galley are floor-to-ceiling windows granting unobscured views of either the Norwegian and Barents Sea or the country’s awe-inspiring coastline, depending on the direction of travel. When the curtains are drawn, the space is illuminated by copper pendant lamps whose metallic sheen enhances the refined contemporary aesthetic while offering a subtle nod to Hurtigruten’s nautical heritage.

Trollfjord’s combination of tradition, modernity and nature extends to the private suites. Here, the influence of Sámi artwork is evident in the furnishings and fittings. Materials including wool and wood emphasise the focus on sustainability, with earthy tones evoking the surrounding landscape and generating an elegant yet warm ambience. Again, decorative elements complement the overall aesthetic and bring to mind Norway’s seafaring culture and coastal landscapes.

Adjacent to the bedroom is a seating area complete with sofa, chairs and coffee table. If the comfortable furniture provides a homely feel, the unrestricted views from the bay windows remind guests that this is no ordinary setting for their morning coffee.

For Trollfjord, YSA Design has drawn on its considerable expertise to fulfil the expectations of the modern cruise audience; celebrate the culture and artistry of a local people; embody the sustainability values of the ship owner; and honour and revitalise an icon of Norwegian maritime history.

Source: YSA Design, By Fabiana Vale Dornelas, Senior Interior Architect and Head of Sustainability & Implementation, YSA Design