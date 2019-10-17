Hutchison Ports Commences Port Expansion Project in Pakistan with US$240 Million, Bringing Total Investment in the Country to US$1 Billion

Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan met Eric Ip, Group Managing Director of Hutchison Ports, along with Ambassador at Large for Foreign Investment Mr. Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, yesterday at Prime Minister House.

Mr. Ip expressed his appreciation of the meeting with the Prime Minister and presented Hutchison Ports’ global network of 52 ports, including the operations in Karachi for over 20 years. He took this opportunity to confirm to the Prime Minister the commencement of construction of the second phase of Pakistan Deep Water Container Port project with US$240 million of new investment and achieve a handling capacity of 3.2 million TEU upon completion.

Mr. Ip further added that Hutchison Ports’ total investment (including KICT) in Pakistan will reach 150 billion PKR (approx. US$1 billion), providing direct employment to over 3,000 staff and supporting thousands working in the ports and shipping sector. Most of all, the terminals contribute over 15 billion PKR (over US$96 million) annually to the government in the form of taxes and concession fees.

Moreover, Mr. Ip highlighted the technologies and industrial best practices that Hutchison Ports has introduced to the country. The most recent establishment of a Regional Operations Centre was first created in the group to provide ship planning function for Hutchison Ports’ operations in the Far East, offering local staff with valuable opportunity to engage with high-level international training and overseas experience. The deployment of state-of-the-art technologies such as the remote-controlled ship-to-shore cranes and semi-automated yard cranes were first introduced to the country’s port industry.

Mr. Ip reiterated Hutchison Ports’ commitment to Pakistan and how it has been playing a pivotal role in facilitating the economic growth of the country, as well as supporting the development of Karachi Port into a major hub for trade and transport in Asia.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Maritime Affairs Mr. Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Commerce Mr. Abdul Razzak Dawood, Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Mr. Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Chairman BOI Mr. Zubair Gilani.

Mr. Ip was accompanied by Mr. Andy Tsoi, Managing Director Middle East & Africa and other senior executives of Hutchison Ports.

Source: Hutchison Ports