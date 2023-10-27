Hutchison Ports halfway done with major Mexican port expansion

Hutchison Ports has completed 50% of the expansion works for a terminal located at Mexico’s major Pacific coast port of Lazaro Cardenas with a $220 million investment, the firm said.

The expansion is set to boost the terminal’s capacity to handle 2 million 20-foot container equivalent units (TEU’s) from 1.3 million, according a company statement.

Hutchison Ports moved more than 800 containers per eight-hour shift in the first semester of the year.

The company obtained a partial cession of rights to operate the busy terminal in 2003.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Diego Ore; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Brendan O’Boyle)