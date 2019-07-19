Hutchison Ports Sohar takes a step towards being a Green Terminal

Hutchison Ports Sohar launched a ‘Green Terminal’ campaign on the 17 of July as part of its Environmental CSR program. With this initiative the company aims at achieving zero solid waste disposal in the near future. Hutchison Ports Sohar has tied up with the Recycling Services L.L.C. in Muscat, Oman for waste collection and recycling. The first lot of 6.970 tons of paper was picked up by the Recycling Services company on the launch day.

The first phase of the initiative is aimed at reducing and/or avoiding the generation of non-biodegradable waste in the office premises and reusing the materials. The company has replaced the plastic water bottles with insulated stainless-steel water bottles for 200 plus staff working at the yard under the sun. These bottles keep the water cool for the staff working outside as well as reduces the usage of disposable plastic bottles. The usage of paper and plastic cups, plastic cutleries are stopped as well.

Segregation of waste is the most important factor to carry out smooth recycling, non-segregation leads to wastage of valuable resources. Thus, to successfully achieve zero solid waste disposal, Hutchison Ports Sohar will be installing segregated recycling bins all over the terminal yard as well as the office premises and necessary awareness sessions will be carried out for all the staff.

The staff of Hutchison Ports Sohar are together in the efforts towards environmental conservation.

Source: Hutchison Ports Sohar