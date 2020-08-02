Hutchison Ports Sohar Welcomes the Largest Container Vessel Berthing at Port of Sohar

Hutchison Ports Sohar achieves another milestone with the maiden call of the first 14,000-TEU class container vessel berthing at the terminal. M/V YM WELCOME, of Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation (Yang Ming) under the Asia Gulf Express

Service operated by the consortium “THE Alliance”, witnessed an efficient operations handling and departed on Saturday, 1 August 2020. A second vessel of the same classification, M/V YM WELLBEING, under the same service is scheduled to call the terminal on Thursday, 13 August.

Being the largest container vessel to ever call at the Port of Sohar, Hutchison Ports Sohar’s management team organised a special celebration with the presentation of a memento to the ship master, adhering to all the safety precautions. The event was marked by the presence of Dr. Rashid Mohamed Hamed Al-Kiyumi, Director General of Maritime Affairs, Ministry of Transport, Oman and representatives from the Director General of Customs, Sohar.

“The first half of 2020 has been challenging for the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nevertheless our terminal is maintaining 24/7 operations. I am proud that our terminal and our people have strived to continue to support and serve the trade

in the Middle East by undertaking all health and safety precautions.“ said Anacin Kum, CEO of Hutchison Ports Sohar.

Hutchison Ports Sohar boasts a total of 16 direct services, three of which (India Express Service by Oman Shipping, Asia Gulf Express Service by THE Alliance and a regional service by the Mediterranean Shipping Company) were secured in the first half of 2020.

The company recorded an increase of 23% in project shipments in first quarter when compared to the same period last year. The number of vessel calls jumped by 18%, while the transshipment volumes and reefer exports recorded a year-on-year growth of 36% and 24% respectively

The terminal not only fared well in terms of operations but is also living up to its promise of digitization. With the recent launch of ubi app, the Group’s mobile app, it truly brings the whole port to the users’ fingertips and E-TASLIM for online transactions, working with Hutchison Ports Sohar has become much easier from the comfort and safety of customers’ premises.

With the completion of handling 5 million TEUs at the beginning of the year, and the tremendous efforts to achieve such technological and operations results, the company has once again proved its position of being the gateway port of the Sultanate of Oman as well as an important hub in the region.

Source: Hutchison Ports Sohar