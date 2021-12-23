Hutchison Ports to build new warehouse at Umm Al Quwain

Leading global port developer Hutchison Ports is set to build its new warehouse at the Ahmed bin Rashid Port in Umm Al Quwain. It already has a container facility with four berths and a public port in the northern emirate.

The facility, designated as Warehouse No. 20, will feature several innovative and sustainable technologies and will be built on a 50,000-sq ft area at a cost of AED18 million ( ).

Sheikh Khalid bin Rashid Ahmed Al Mu’alla, Chairman of UAQ Ruler’s Court and Port, Customs and Free Zone Establishment head, laid the foundation stone of the new warehouse in the presence of senior officials.

Hutchison Ports UAQ already has a container facility with four berths and a public port in the emirate located close to the UAQ Free Zone. The project is likely to be completed in 2022.

One of the world’s leading port investors, developers and operators, Hutchison Ports boasts a network of 52 ports spanning 26 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australasia.

With this new facility, it aims to strengthen the UAQ’s economy through improving the level of services provided by the facilities at Ahmed bin Rashid Port.

The warehouse will utilise industry-leading sustainability measures, such as solar panels that could reduce electricity consumption by up to 40 percent to promote a culture of technological innovation and flexibility to address climate change.

Source: TradeArabia