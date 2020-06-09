Hvide Sande Shipyard, Steel and Service selects Corvus Energy storage system for new electric ferry

Corvus Energy is pleased to announce that the company has been selected by Hvide Sande Shipyard, Steel & Service to supply the energy storage system (ESS) for a new fully electric ferry in Denmark. The ferry will operate between Esbjerg and Fanø in Denmark for Molslinjen, the largest domestic ferry company in Denmark.

The new ferry, designed by JJohannesson Maritime Engineering and OSK-ShipTech, will be the second all-electric ferry in Denmark. Its 12-minute trip between Fanø and Esbjerg is very popular; last year the ferries in operation carried 1.8 million passengers in total. The new ferry will have increased capacity for 396 passengers and 35 cars, reducing wait time in peak periods.

“We are happy to once again be working with Corvus Energy. Their proven track record and the performance of the Corvus energy storage system was important in awarding them the contract,” said David Birkwald Thorstensen, Project Manager, Hvide Sande Shipyard, Steel & Service.

Corvus Energy provides battery power to more ferries than all other providers of battery-based ESSs combined. Beginning with the first zero-emission ferry, Ampere, Corvus Energy’s ESSs have been selected for more than 60 similar short-distance hybrid and all-electric car ferries globally.

“We commend the Danish team in this project for showing that environmentally friendly solutions and good business go hand-in-hand. Denmark maintains a strong position in the maritime industry for innovation and environmental stewardship. It is a pleasure to take part in this project and support emissions reductions by increasing the number of hybrid and full-electric propelled ships in our waters,” says Kim Strate Kiegstad, VP Sales Denmark, Germany and Benelux for Corvus Energy.

The equipment from Corvus Energy will be delivered in the first half of 2021 and the new ferry is scheduled to be in operation in September 2021.

Source: Corvus Energy