Hybrid patrol vessels coming soon

As of the end of 2020 the Port Authority Officers will also patrol on the water. Thanks to two new hybrid port maintenance vessels they will be able to intervene more quickly and raise the level of safety and security.

The new hybrid patrol vessels are equipped with a battery pack with a pure electric endurance of 2.5 hours at a speed of 9 km/h, a good patrol pace. In addition they will have two other energy modes, enabling them to operate on diesel alone or in hybrid mode. This unique system uses less fuel and produces minimal CO2 emissions.

Thanks to a soot filter and integrated exhaust gas purification they also produce less gaseous pollutants (SOx/NOx). The vessels will charge up with green electricity at onshore power points operated by the Nautical Operational Cluster and at quay 1622.

Source: Port of Antwerp