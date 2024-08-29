Hydrocell Launches the First Hydrogen-Powered Boat

Hydrocell, an innovative company based in Bolzano, is in the advanced stages of realizing the first Italian vessel equipped with a certified hydrogen propulsion system. The project is coming to life in Venice, where the fishing boat “Nobody’s Perfect” will be converted from diesel to hydrogen propulsion, marking a significant milestone in sustainable maritime technology.

In recent months, key components have been selected and are currently undergoing testing at our bench. Simultaneously, the Hydrocell team is working on the “HYMAR control” unit, the heart of the propulsion system. The project will be showcased at the Hydrogen Expo in Piacenza, scheduled from September 11th to 13th, 2024. This ambitious project involves the refitting of “Nobody’s Perfect,” a 17-meter fishing vessel built in 1978 in Bordeaux, which will host the first hydrogen engine managed by the control unit developed by Hydrocell. Funded by the founding partners, the project aims to have the revamped fishing boat set sail from Venice at the 2025 Venice Boat Show.

Hydrocell

Hydrocell’s vision is to make navigation “CO2-Free” through the use of hydrogen, focusing on:

Clean Shipping

Silent Running

Eco-Friendly Propulsion

Hydrocell CEO, Karl Manfredi, stated, “We are well on track with our project plan, which foresees the conversion of the propulsion system from diesel to hydrogen during the winter months, followed by functional tests on land and then in the waters of the Venice Lagoon. Our goal is to be ready to showcase the hydrogen-powered boat next May at the Salone Nautico Venezia.”

Source: Hydrocell