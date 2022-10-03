Hydrogen is fuel solution for shipping, says expert

A leading expert with extensive experience in the operation and engineering of ships, has called for wider use of hydrogen as a fuel that will ultimately help the maritime industry meet its emissions reduction target by 2050.

Speaking at the Cyprus Shipping Chamber’s “World Maritime Day” event celebrated on September 29, Antonis Trakakis, Technical Director Marine at the RINA Hellas Classification Society, presented a novel way of generating energy on board all vessels.

The members’ meeting focused on this year’s theme of “New Technologies for Greener Shipping”, where Trakakis elaborated on “EU & IMO Fuel Transformation Regime – Hydrogen as Fuel Solution for meeting IMO 2050”.

His proposal is based on combining LNG with steam in a gas reformer to convert LNG molecules into hydrogen and CO2, and thus enable shipowners to comply with the IMO’s decarbonisation targets set for the shipping industry.

IMO 2050 aims for total annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from international shipping to be reduced by at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008.

Trakakis, who has worked at almost all levels of engineering at leading Greek and international shipping companies and maritime research institutes, has studied extensively the challenges and benefits associated with the application of natural gas as fuel.

RINA is a collaboration of some 4,000 experts around the world who specialise in testing, inspection, certification and engineering solutions across a wide range of markets, including marine.

They promote a green approach to the maritime industry with a strong commitment to energy saving, emissions reductions and optimisation of fuel consumption.

Green transition, sustainable future

This year’s “World Maritime Day” hosted by the Chamber, reflects the need to support a green transition of the maritime sector into a sustainable future, while leaving no one behind.

The theme focuses among others, on the importance of cooperation across and beyond the maritime industry, sharing knowledge, experiences and most importantly sharing a common vision on how to safeguard a sustainable future for shipping during its green transition.

After the event, Thomas Kazakos, Director General of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, commented: “Shipping relies on marine technology research and innovation to bridge the knowledge gap and provide appropriate technologies.

“There is a need for synergies among the public and private sector, as well as sources of funding,” he noted.

“Blue, is the new Green”.

Source: Financial Mirror