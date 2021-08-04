HyEng Corporation Established for Joint Development

Three of Japan’s leading marine engine manufacturers, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Yanmar Power Technology Co., Ltd., and Japan Engine Corporation have concluded a joint venture contract for combined investment, and today announced the joint establishment of a new company HyEng Corporation.

With a view to contributing to decarbonization in Japan, and promoting development of shipbuilding and maritime industry, the three companies have completed an agreement to facilitate joint investment in establishing a new company, HyEng Corporation, which will pursue joint development of world-leading marine hydrogen-fueled engines. This announcement was shared at the “Zero Emission Ships” seminar held by The Nippon Foundation in May, 2021.

With the establishment of HyEng Corporation, the three companies will further advance their joint development activities and accelerate their drive to develop new markets for decarbonization in the marine domain.

Source: J-ENG