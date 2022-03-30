Hyundai Glovis: 1Q22 Preview: Beneficiary of Prolonged Supply Chain Disruptions

We raise our TP for Hyundai Glovis by 4.5% to KRW230,000, and maintain our BUY rating. Reflecting protracted global supply chain disruptions, we have raised our 2022E OP by 8.9%. Derived using the DCF model (7.6% WACC; 2.5% TGR), our TP implies 10.5x 12m fwd P/E and 1.30x P/B and offers 23.3% upside (vs. Mar 25 close).

1Q22E OP of KRW302.3bn (+44.4% YoY)

We expect 1Q22E OP of KRW302.3bn (+44.4% YoY), 2.3% above consensus and 21.0% above our previous estimate. Logistics OPM should improve 1.2pp YoY to 6.4%, Shipping 3.4pp YoY to 6.4%, and Distribution 0.9pp YoY to 4.6%. The company appears to have benefited from supply chain disruptions (logistics), still-high bulk shipping rates despite some declines, strong PCTC shipping demand due to container congestion at ports, and KRW appreciation in 1Q22 as well.

Investment points: (1) Growth outlook for Auto-Biz division; (2) New business growth; (3) PCTC business expansion

Our investment recommendation is premised on the following:

(1) The Auto-Biz unit is expected to grow as the government recently allowed conglomerates to enter the used car market.

(2) New businesses (e.g., EV battery leasing, hydrogen logistics) are anticipated to catalyze additional growth.

(3) The PCTC business is forecast to expand steadily.

Risks: (1) Delayed recovery in semiconductor supply; (2) Protracted war

Risks include the following:

(1) A potential decrease in finished car transport demand amid a delayed recovery in semiconductor supply may depress PCTC revenue.

(2) A protracted war between Russia and Ukraine could reduce CKD orders at Hyundai Motor Company’s Russia plant.

Source: Business Korea