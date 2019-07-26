Hyundai Glovis Q2 OP up 12% on sound sea transport biz

Hyundai Glovis Co., logistics arm in Hyundai Motor Group, posted a 12 percent increase in operating profit from the same period last year in the second quarter thanks to robust performance of its marine transport business and bulk logistics division.

The company announced in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that its operating profit from April to June reached 202.2 billion won ($171.7 million), up 12 percent from a year ago. Sales rose 6.3 percent to 4.5 trillion won and net profit surged 249.3 percent to 121.5 billion won over the same period.

For the January to June period, the company’s operating profit grew 17.1 percent on year to 387.5 billion won and sales rose 9.2 percent to 8.7 trillion won. Net income jumped 52.2 percent to 227.5 billion won.

Shares of Hyundai Glovis finished Wednesday 1.28 percent higher at 158,500 won.

The company’s logistics division saw its operating profit add 16.5 percent from the previous year to 92.5 billion won in the second quarter and sales 12 percent to 1.5 trillion won, thanks to the greater shipment by Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. at home and in the Americas.

The increased volume of sea transportation of non-subsidiary companies also boosted operating profit of its marine transport business by 14.8 percent from a year earlier to 17.8 billion won in the second quarter, and sales by 19.4 percent to 797.2 billion won.

Operating profit of its retail division rose 7.2 percent to 91.9 billion won over the cited period, but revenue edged down 1.1 percent to 2.2 trillion won due to the cut in sales from distribution of other materials including non-ferrous metals on the back of falling raw material prices. Revenue from the sales of second-hand vehicles via auctions increased 15.5 percent thanks to the extended cut in consumption tax on passenger cars and releases of new models.

Hyundai Glovis attributed the improved earnings to the increased sea transportation volume of finished cars of non-subsidiary firms and expanded overseas logistics network. It said it would keep working hard to maintain the strong performance in the third quarter by boosting its marine transport business and global logistics business.

Source: Pulse