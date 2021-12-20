Hyundai Glovis Strikes KRW500bn Transport Contract with Overseas Carmaker

Hyundai Glovis announced that it has signed a transportation contract worth 501.8 billion won with an overseas carmaker.

This is the largest contract Hyundai Glovis has signed with a single global carmaker. Under the contract, Hyundai Glovis will ship cars produced in China to Europe from January to December 2022.

In 2020, it signed a five-year long-term maritime transport contract with Volkswagen Group. Under the contract, Hyundai Glovis exclusively transports passenger cars of Volkswagen Group’s three brands — Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche — from Europe.

The latest contract will boost Hyundai Glovis’s profitability by ensuring stable round-trip freight transport between Europe and China.

