Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Hyundai Glovis Strikes KRW500bn Transport Contract with Overseas Carmaker

Hyundai Glovis Strikes KRW500bn Transport Contract with Overseas Carmaker

in International Shipping News 20/12/2021

Hyundai Glovis announced that it has signed a transportation contract worth 501.8 billion won with an overseas carmaker.

This is the largest contract Hyundai Glovis has signed with a single global carmaker. Under the contract, Hyundai Glovis will ship cars produced in China to Europe from January to December 2022.

In 2020, it signed a five-year long-term maritime transport contract with Volkswagen Group. Under the contract, Hyundai Glovis exclusively transports passenger cars of Volkswagen Group’s three brands — Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche — from Europe.

The latest contract will boost Hyundai Glovis’s profitability by ensuring stable round-trip freight transport between Europe and China.
Source: BusinessKorea

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software