Hyundai Glovis takes delivery of dual-fuel LPG vessel

South Korean logistics company Hyundai Glovis has taken delivery of first in a series of two LPG dual-fuel Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) being built by shipbuilder Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

The 86,000-cbm capacity VLGC, Taebaek Explorer, will be able to run on LPG or conventional marine fuels. The vessel will be fully capable of carrying ammonia in addition to LPG.

The VLGC has been chartered to commodity trader Trafigura on a long-term contract.

The vessel will “play a key role in expanding Trafigura’s ammonia carrying capacity” and support “the transportation of both blue and green ammonia globally.” This will aid the “development of a global ammonia bunkering infrastructure network,” Trafigura said.

The second vessel of the series, Sobaek Explorer, is expected to be launched in mid-2024.

