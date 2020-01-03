Hyundai Heavy aims to win US$15.9 bln worth of deals in 2020

South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Group said Friday its three shipbuilding units are seeking to secure combined deals worth US$15.9 billion this year.

The combined target of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. remains unchanged from last year’s goal.

Hyundai Heavy Industries said it aims to bag $8 billion worth of deals in 2020, according to a company official.

This photo, provided by Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, shows a 1,800 twenty-foot equivalent unit container built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hide caption

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard said in a regulatory filing that it aims to clinch deals worth $3.65 billion this year. In 2019, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard won orders worth $2.7 billion, achieving 76 percent of its annual order target of $3.53 billion.

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries said it aims to secure orders worth $4.25 billion this year.

Source: Yonhap