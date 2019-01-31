Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Shipbuilding News / Hyundai Heavy Bags 320 Bln Won Order For 3 Oil Carriers

Hyundai Heavy Bags 320 Bln Won Order For 3 Oil Carriers

in Shipbuilding News 31/01/2019

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., the world’s top shipbuilder by sales, said that it has clinched a 320 billion won (US$286 million) deal to build three very large crude carriers (VLCCs).

Under the deal with a European shipping firm, Hyundai Heavy will deliver the vessels, 330 meters long and 60 meters wide each, starting in the second half of 2020, the company said.

Hyundai Heavy and its two affiliates are aiming to win $15.9 billion worth of shipbuilding deals this year, up 21 percent from a year earlier.

Last year, they secured $14 billion worth of deals to build a total of 163 ships, surpassing their annual order target of $13.2 billion.
Source: UrduPoint

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software