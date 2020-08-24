Hyundai Heavy builds world’s first supersized LNG-fueled container ship

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group has completed building the world’s first very large container vessel powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The group said Monday that Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., one of its shipyard units, will deliver the 14,800 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) ship to Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) on September 15.

The vessel, which is 366 meters long, 51 meters wide and 29.9 meters deep, is the world’s first very large container ship fueled by eco-friendly LNG. The 12,000-cubic-meter fuel tank enables a round trip between Asia and Europe on a single charge. It is made with nine percent nickel steel that can maintain toughness at extremely low temperatures.

In April 2018, Hyundai Samho won an order to supply six ships to the Singaporean company. It will complete the delivery by the third quarter in 2022.

The demand for eco-friendly vessels like LNG-powered ones is increasing in the global market amid strengthening environmental regulations, according to a company official.

The shipbuilding group has secured the most number of 44 orders for LNG-fueled ships in the world. It delivered the world’s first large-sized LNG-powered oil tanker in July 2018. The vessel won the Nor-Shipping Next Generation Ship Award in 2019.

Source: Pulse