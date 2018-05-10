Hyundai Heavy heir apparent faces bumpy road

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group has been promoting its third-generational management succession as Chung Ki-sun, the eldest son of the largest shareholder Chung Mong-joon, plays a more prominent role in Korea’s largest shipbuilder.

Since last year, HHI has been putting the younger Chung, 36, at the forefront of the group’s management, appointing him as the executive vice president of HHI Holdings’ Corporate Planning Office. He is also head of Hyundai Global Service, HHI’s ship maintenance and repair unit.

Earlier this week, he represented the group’s holding firm, HHI Holdings, in a deal with German industrial robot manufacturer KUKA AG. HHI Holdings was Hyundai Robotics before it changed its name.

HHI seeks to make its robot business one of the company’s top revenue sources in the coming years as the group works to become a technology-oriented company.

The group is making other efforts to highlight the younger Chung’s presence in the group by expanding the domain of Hyundai Global Service.

According to HHI Holdings’ CEO Kwon Oh-gap, Chung suggested in 2014 setting up Global Service because the group had no maintenance unit, believing it could be a lucrative revenue source.

Global Service is logging handsome numbers under Chung’s leadership. In the first quarter this year, Global Service posted 73 billion won in sales, up 77.6 percent from a year earlier, and 17.1 billion won in operating profit, up 71 percent during the same period.

Though this does not account for a lot in the total earnings of HHI Group, the group sees Global Service as one of its future growth drivers, with the shipbuilding unit of HHI handing over its “smartship” business to Global Service. Smartship refers to a technology allowing ships to find the best possible sea route and monitor the engine and other systems autonomously.

However, more realistic obstacles, such as transfer tax, lay ahead for Chung and the actual head of the group.

Currently, Chung is the No. 3 shareholder in HHI Holdings, with a 5.1 percent stake, after he purchased 831,000 shares, or 5 percent, in Hyundai Robotics for 354 billion won in March. His father partially funded the purchase to the tune of 300 billion won, and he has to pay 50 percent of the amount as a transfer tax.

If he wants to become the largest shareholder of HHI Holdings, he has to purchase his father’s stake in the company, which is 25.8 percent or 4.2 million shares. Given HHI Holdings’ current share price of 400,000 won, the amount will likely stand at 1.68 trillion won and the tax imposed on him will likely reach 1 trillion won because an inheritance from the largest shareholder is subject to additional taxes.

Due to the hefty transfer tax, conglomerates here have been coming up with complex circular shareholding structures so their owners can control groups with small stakes in them.

However, the current administration and the Fair Trade Commission are expressing strong opposition against such “customary practices,” and a number of conglomerates, which seek generational succession, have given up sideways ownership and have decided to restructure their ownership structures or pay heavy taxes.

“The current talk among conglomerates is third-generation succession,” an official from a domestic conglomerate said. “With Korean Air being placed under crossfire over their third-generation owners’ misbehavior, not many options seem to remain for HHI either.”

