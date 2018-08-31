Hyundai Heavy Industries applies reliquefaction solution for LNG carriers

South Korea’s largest shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. said on Thursday that it has successfully demonstrated its new re-liquefaction system for liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, becoming the world’s first industry player to apply the new technology.

Hyundai Heavy Industries said that it has collected the entire evaporated gas in a gas liquefaction test conducted at its new single mixed refrigerant (SMR) LNG re-liquefaction system set up at its Ulsan shipyard in the country’s southeast coast. The SMR system – jointly developed by United Kingdom-based liquid Gas Equipment Ltd. – was set up in February.

The latest demonstration was carried out in an environment implementing actual operation conditions of an LNG vessel by setting inside temperature at minus 163 degrees Celsius at which evaporated gas liquefies, the company said.

The new system will allow Hyundai Heavy Industries to provide optimized comprehensive solutions for LNG vessels to ship owners, along with its self-developed high-efficient Hi-Gas and propellant system and Hi-ReGas system, the official added.

The new SMR system has been equipped in four LNG carriers Hyundai Heavy Industries built for Greek and Russian shipping companies in a deal last year. It will also be applied to 11 of the 15 LNG carriers the Korean builder won this year.

Hyundai Heavy Industries has secured diverse range of reliquefaction technology including existing pure refrigerant and pre-cooling type systems.

The technology will be applied to not only large LNG carriers but also LNG bunkering vessels and small-size LNG carriers with an aim to take the lead in future LNG carrier market.

Hyundai Heavy Industries, meanwhile, won 15 of 34 LNG carrier orders that have been placed so far this year, accounting for more than 40 percent of world’s large LNG carrier market.

Source: Pulse