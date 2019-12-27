Hyundai Heavy Industries Group wins deals worth 340 bln won for 6 vessels

South Korea’s top shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries Group said Thursday that its two affiliates have clinched two deals worth 340 billion won (US$293 million) in total to build six vessels.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. is set to deliver four 1,800 twenty-foot equivalent unit containers to Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corp., in phases, beginning in 2021.

In a separate deal, another affiliate, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., won a 218.8-billion won order to build two very large crude carriers (VLCCs) for an unidentified Asian shipper.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries are affiliates of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.

So far this year, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group has won orders worth $12 billion to build 135 vessels, achieving 76 percent of its annual target of $15.9 billion.

Source: Yonhap