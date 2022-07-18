Hyundai Heavy Industries: Partial Strikes, Steel Plate Price Hikes Expected to Hit Earnings

We maintain our 12m TP of KRW135,000 (12m fwd BVPS x 2.05x target P/B) for HHI. Our TP remains unchanged, as downward revisions to earnings estimates due to an expected earnings shock in 2Q22 offset a change to 12m fwd period, fluctuations in 1y MSB yield (RFR) and 30y KTB yield (TGR) and change in beta. We maintain BUY, as the recent stock price decline has provided 16.9% upside (vs. Jul 13 closing price).

2Q22 forecast: Earnings to fall short of market consensus

We forecast 2Q22 consolidated (K-IFRS) revenue at KRW2.16n (+10.8% YoY) and operating loss at KRW104.8bn (remain in red YoY: -4.9% OPM), both well below the consensus. Even with a growing order backlog and soaring FX rates, revenue seems held back by lost working hours due to safety training (Apr 11) following major accidents, as well as wage negotiation-related strikes (total of 70 hours on strike; Apr 27-May 10). In addition, earnings were hurt by non-recurring expenses, including additional loss provisions of ~KRW120bn ensuing an agreement on steel plate price increases in 1H22.

Labor costs rising alongside feedstock prices

Another concern is that labor costs are rising alongside feedstock prices (i.e., heavy steel plate). Labor costs account for ~8% of COGS at Korean shipbuilding majors; inclusion of outsourcing costs, essentially labor costs, would drive up this figure to 15-20%. Labor costs have rapidly increasing, with 1H22 wage levels up 3.8% YoY for welding, 7.3% for painting and 8.4% for pipefitting (daily pay currently at KRW289,000).

Order intake at solid level

Up to May, HHI won 28 newbuilding orders YTD (incl. 23 container ships, five LNG carriers) totaling USD4.3bn (45.7% of annual target). Since June, HHI added orders for six surface warships from the Philippines’ Department of National Defense and 10 LNG carriers.

Source: Business Korea