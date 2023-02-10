Hyundai Heavy Industries: Profit at Last and Changes from the Past

Hyundai Heavy Industries posted sales of KRW2.67tr (+8% YoY), operating profit of KRW22.2bn (positive swing YoY), and operating margin of 0.8% for 4Q22. While sales came in short of market expectations by 10%, operating profit beat the consensus of KRW11.6bn.

Despite the order backlog increase, the sales number turned out worse than expected due to some production disruptions. The shipbuilding business recorded an operating loss of KRW9.3bn, which otherwise would have been a profit if it had not been for the preemptive booking of KRW45.2bn cost hikes expected in 2023. The offshore plant business booked valuation gains on construction warranty provisions worth KRW30.7bn on lower forex rates. The company may see slow earnings growth in 1H23 due to the recognition of the remaining low-margin orders, but should pick up pace toward the second half.

Visible difference from the past

The order backlog stands at USD17.8bn (based on sales) as of 4Q22, owing to new intakes worth USD9.8bn in 2021 and USD10.4bn in 2022. The increased backlog guarantees sales gains for the company. Engine orders have surged from USD2.1bn in 2021 to USD3.3bn in 2022 on growing shipments.

The company’s order target for merchant vessels is set at USD7bn for 2023, which is lower than the level of actual order intakes of the past two years. The target factors in external uncertainties such as the economic slowdown, high interest rates, and the war. It is positive that the company is enjoying an order rally from the beginning of the year by securing orders for three LNG carriers and two very large gas carriers. Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries has also obtained series orders for 12 methanol-powered containerships. The shipbuilders’ conservative capacity expansion, ample order backlog, and order rally should all help reduce the impact of economic factors on earnings. This is a stark contrast to the past when demand resulted in oversupply.

Retain BUY for a target price of KRW160,000

We maintain our BUY rating on Hyundai Heavy Industries for a target price of KRW160,000. As an unrivalled bellwether stock in the shipbuilding sector, the company is set apart from domestic peers in its financial structure and top-line and from Chinese peers in terms of competitiveness. As a result, the company’s earnings prospects and market conditions are the only gauge of its future share price trajectory. With the market outlook and the company’s leadership remaining unchanged, we find the dispersion of liquidity across the sector somewhat disappointing. The recent weakness in Hyundai Heavy Industries shares was caused by expectations for earnings turnaround at competitors and the reduced valuation discount applied to Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) as an intermediate holding company.

Source: Business Korea