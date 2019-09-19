Hyundai Heavy Industries receives AIP for new LPG carrier design

“The latest AIP yet again proves HHI’s innovation power in the LPG carrier market,” said Hyung Kwan Kim. “We are particularly proud to receive this certificate as the 91,000 cbm carrier design lays the groundwork for constructing the largest-sized vessels using LPG cargo as a fuel today.”

“We are very pleased to present this certificate to HHI as it cements our long-standing and fruitful relationship with the shipyard,” said Johan Petter Tutturen.

Today, with shipping companies facing ever stricter emission rules, LNG is the alternative fuel of choice for more than 350 vessels worldwide, while LPG as a ship fuel has been adopted by only a limited number of vessels yet. However, LPG could be a compelling option as its energy and capital costs are relatively low, while also serving as a possible precursor to run on zero-carbon ammonia.

Furthermore, an LPG dual fuel vessel design with an engine mounted shaft generator (EMG) can minimize cargo loss and decrease operational costs as well as CO2 emissions by reducing running hours of diesel generator engines burning fuel oil.

“HHI’s innovative design is doing a great deal to expand the industry’s operational experience with LPG technology,” commented Johan Petter Tutturen. The award ceremony in Houston is the culmination of a series of in-depth joint research projects on LPG technology by HHI and DNV GL.

Source: DNV GL