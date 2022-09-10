Hyundai Heavy Industries shipbuilding workers’ union to vote on walkout on Oct 19-21

Unionized workers of Korea’s largest shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Group have warned of collective action including a walkout if bargaining talks fail to conclude.

The labor union of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group’s three shipbuilders – Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries – plans to vote on staging a strike from October 19 to 21, according to industry sources on Thursday. The vote is to decide whether to have a walkout if collective bargaining terms are not met.

The labor union is planning to start the wage negotiation with the management next week, after the Chuseok holidays. Earlier in July, the union drafted a proposal requesting 142,300 won ($102.89) raise in base salary and an end to the wage peak system, which gradually cuts salaries for senior workers years before retirement.

Source: Pulse