Hyundai Heavy Industries taps TMC for four VLCCs

Hyundai Heavy Industries has contracted TMC Compressors (TMC) to deliver a complete marine compressed air system to four VLCCs the Korean shipbuilder is constructing for an undisclosed European shipowner.

TMC’s scope of supply includes delivery of compressors for service air, control air and for the SCR (selective catalytic reduction) system for each of the four 300,000-dwt crude carriers. In total a delivery of eight marine compressors.

TMC’s compressors are energy efficient, thereby reducing fuel consumption, operating costs and emissions to air. The compressors have been designed so that the vessel crew can maintain the compressors themselves.

“The newbuilding market for tankers and gas carriers is quite active. As shipowners and Asian shipyards are focusing more and more on building vessels with lowest possible opex and emission levels, we find that TMC is increasingly chosen as supplier of the marine compressed air system,” says Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

TMC has not disclosed the value of the contract.

TMC is a global supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Source: TMC Compressors