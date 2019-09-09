Hyundai Heavy unit bags 228 bln-won order for LNG carrier

Recent News

  
Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a local shipbuilder, said Monday it has won an order worth 228 billion won (US$191 million) to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

Under the deal with H-Line Shipping Co., a midsize South Korean shipper, Hyundai Samho will deliver the vessel with a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters by December 31, 2021, the shipbuilder said.

Hyundai Samho, under Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, posted sales of 1.6 trillion won in the first half of the year, down 35 percent from a year earlier, but its operating profit swung to the black over the cited period.
Source: Yonhap

