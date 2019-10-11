Hyundai Heavy unit wins 113 bln-won crude carrier order

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a local shipbuilder, said Thursday it has won a 112.7 billion-won (US$94 million) order to build a very large crude carrier (VLCC).

Under the deal with a European shipper, Hyundai Samho will deliver the vessel with a 300,000-deadweight ton (DWT) VLCC by March 31, 2021.

Hyundai Samho, under Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, did not reveal the name of the customer.

The shipyard posted sales of 1.6 trillion won in the first half of the year, down 35 percent from a year earlier, but its operating profit swung to the black over the cited period.

As of end-August, Hyundai Samho had an order backlog of 3.7 million compensated gross tons, according to industry data.

Source: Yonhap