Hyundai Heavy wins 149 bln-won crude carrier deal from Europe

in Shipbuilding News 08/05/2020

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., the world’s biggest shipbuilder by sales, said it has received a 149 billion-won (US$122 million) order from Europe to build two crude carriers.

Hyundai Heavy will build the vessels for an European shipper by February 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The shipbuilder did not provide the name of the client.

So far this year, Hyundai Heavy has won orders worth $1.4 billion to build 22 vessels.
Source: Yonhap

