Hyundai Heavy wins US$390-million order for 2 LNG carriers

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a major shipbuilder here, said Thursday it received an US$390-million order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

Under the deal with an unidentified European shipping company, Hyundai Heavy will deliver the two ships, with capacities of 180,000 cubic meters each, from 2022.

The LNG ships, to be equipped with its latest fuel-saving technologies, will allow the customer to save US$1 million in fuel costs, the company said.

With the deal, the shipbuilding conglomerate has secured orders to build five LNG carriers so far this year

Meanwhile, Hyundai Heavy said its small affiliates, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., also secured orders from European shippers this week.

Hyundai Mipo will build four carriers for petrochemical products, while Hyundai Samho will deliver two crude oil tankers, according to the shipbuilder.

Hyundai Heavy did not reveal the value of the deals.

Source: Yonhap