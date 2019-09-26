Hyundai Heavy workers stage partial strike for higher wages

Workers at Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., South Korea’s top shipbuilder, staged a partial strike on Thursday as they pressed for higher wages and bonuses.

The workers laid down their tools for four hours earlier in the day at the company’s plant in Ulsan, some 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Hyundai Heavy’s union said it plans to stage another four-hour strike next Wednesday.

The union has held 14 rounds of wage negotiations with management since May 2, but they have yet to find common ground.

The union has been demanding that Hyundai Heavy raise the workers’ basic monthly wages by some 123,000 won (US$103), among other proposals.

Aside from the wage negotiation, Hyundai Heavy workers have staged strikes this year to oppose the company’s plan to merge with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., claiming that it risks their job security.

Meanwhile, unionized workers at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., Hyundai Heavy’s smaller affiliate, said they will strike on Oct. 11 if a wage agreement can’t be reached by the end of this month.

